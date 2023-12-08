Rochester’s economic development center celebrates one year of service

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – Thursday marks one year since the opening of the Economic Development Center, the center consolidates a number of small business development associations under on roof.

According to RAEDI President, John Wade, the services provided at the economic development center have helped over 600 small business owners.

“We’re planning for even more programing and more partnerships. Today, we’re announcing a partnership with the FDIC. People often recognize that acronym for Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation which works a lot with banks and they have educational programing,” Wade said.

Wade says the partnership with the FDLC is only one of three people can expect to see at Rochester’s economic development center next year.