Rochester’s Downtown Task Forces gives ‘Six month update’ to city council

(ABC 6 News) – Earlier this year, a number of organizations in Rochester established a downtown task force to focus on revitalizing the city’s downtown.

On Monday, the task force gave its first six month update to Rochester City Council on where things are headed for downtown going into 2024.

Destination Medical Center, Rochester Downtown Alliance, Rochester Chamber of Commerce, Mayo Clinic, RAEDI, Experience Rochester and the city formed the task force in May. The members felt progress in their revitalization efforts of downtown to the pre-COVID-19 lockdowns and restrictions era.

“Downtown’s are really no longer obligations, they’re destinations,” said Jamie Rothe, DMC’s EDA Community and Engagement Director, who holds a pivotal role with the task force. “So people aren’t really obligated to come to work every single day, they’re choosing to come to work every single day. Working together allows us to move quicker and allows us to know more stakeholder needs. Then come up with solutions and get those implemented right away.”

The task force was formed out of request by business owners and stake holders who invest in the downtown business scene.

“We’re seeing a shift in when people are choosing to come down to shop, work, or dine, so we wanted to make sure we we’re working together to solve those problems,” said Rothe.

Much has changed to the business and work-scene in the heart of the city over the last year, as nearly 20 new businesses popped in and kept their doors open, despite the challenges.

As the new year is just around the corner, the downtown task force understands the next six months will be more crucial. They work to implement strategies, such as longer free parking downtown, to keep people coming back as their top destination in the area.

One item of note being planned for 2024 is a partnership between Mayo Clinic and RDA that will partner patients visiting the clinic with RDA members as their guides to have better access and understanding to hospitality in the downtown area.