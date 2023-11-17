Rochester youth group leader begins jail sentence in criminal sexual conduct case

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man began his year-long work-release sentence at the Olmsted County ADC Thursday.

James Joseph Winsor, 39, pleaded guilty in September to a charge of 1st-degree criminal sexual conduct–victim under 16, multiple acts over time related to series of sexual assaults dating back to 2021.

According to court documents, Winsor, a youth group leader at a Rochester church, sexually abused a child in the congregation in and outside of the church in the spring and summer of 2021.

According to court documents, the teenager was 14 when she spoke to law enforcement about the sexual abuse in January of 2022.

On Nov. 8, Winsor received a downward dispositional, or lighter-than-normal sentence of 12 years’ supervised probation, as well as 365 days in the Anoka County Jail, on work release if eligible, as well as paying a $500 fine and $450 in restitution to the victim.

Another charge of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor was dismissed as part of Winsor’s plea agreement.

Anoka County court documents state that the prosecution agreed to a comparatively light sentence as part of Winsor’s plea agreement based on his alleged amenability to sex offender treatment and probation.

Winsor’s sentencing document states that he could serve the jail time in his own county of residence, at his own expense.

If Winsor does not follow the terms of his probation, which include avoiding unapproved contact with minors; registering as a predatory offender and completing sex offender treatment; and a rule against holding any position of authority–paid or volunteer–over minors or vulnerable adults; he could be re-sentenced to up to 12 years in prison, according to court documents.

Winsor was booked into the Olmsted County ADC Thursday morning, Nov. 16.