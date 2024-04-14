Rochester woman finishes first in Milwaukee marathon

The major local, regional and national news events, sports, weather conditions and traffic are examined and reported by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – A woman from Rochester took first place among female runners at the Milwaukee marathon Saturday.

Selam Grimsrud’s finishing time was three hours, five minutes and 17 seconds.

Originally born in Ethiopia, Grimsrud earned her degree at the University of Minnesota.

Grimsrud now resides in Rochester, where she works at Mayo Clinic.