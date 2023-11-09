Rochester voters approve extension of local sales tax

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester voters have decided and the city’s sales tax will continue on.

The city sales tax ballot measure passed by just over 53% which will extend the city sales tax for another 24 years. The extension will bring in over $205 million dollars to fund four city projects over that time.

The projects that will be receiving money from the $205 million sales tax extension include an economic vitality fund, street reconstruction, flood control, and a new sport and recreation facility in town.

Rochester’s city sales tax has been a funding source for the city and various projects since 1982. The most recent extension of the sales tax was voted on in 2012 and funded projects such as 125 Live!

The funding from the 0.5 percent sales tax for these projects is expected to begin this spring. Giving city leaders time, to finalize plans for how the money will be directly spent on these four projects.

“We will be using all of that time really wisely make sure that we make wise investments with what we’ve been entrusted to do by the voters,” said Rochester city administrator Allison Zelms. “So our next steps are really to get underway with investing in all of those areas and one of those key things will be designs for the sports and recreation facility. “

There is no official date on when the new sales tax will kick in as there are still funds needing to come in from the current sales tax to reach it’s set total of $139.5 million dollars.