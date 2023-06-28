Rochester Village Farmer’s Market Returns

(ABC 6 News) – It’s back for its second year as vendors have been out selling crops and even some jewelry among many other items to locals in southwest Rochester.

Chris Allen has her own stand and is the manager of the Village Farmer’s Market. She’s excited to be back, but also notes that the drought has been a major challenge for her and other vendors. Due to the recent drought, crops have been more scarce than this time last year.

Despite the challenges, the farmer’s market is ongoing!! There will be a break next week for the 4th of July, but the event is back the following Tuesday and every Tuesday going forward 4:00 to 7:00 PM at the History Center of Olmsted County. There will be a big canopy behind the building that will be filled with vendors. The event runs through the end of October.