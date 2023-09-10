Rochester trailer left in rubble after fire causes thousands of dollars in damage

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester trailer has thousands of dollars in damages after being fully engulfed in flames early Sunday morning.

According to the Rochester Fire Dept., the fire was reported by a neighbor who saw flames and alerted the people living inside the trailer.

It happened around 6:50 a.m. off of the 1600 block of Marion Road.

Once crews arrived, they began extinguishing an exterior fire that was spreading to the trailer.

Firefighters then ensured that no one was inside the home. No one was injured during the fire.

The fire damaged the front deck, the door, and the siding of the trailer causing around $5,000 in damages.

Officials with RFD say that a working smoke alarm “can be the difference between life or death in some early morning structure fires,” and want to ensure people are checking their alarms frequently in case of an emergency.

According to the Minnesota State Fire Marshal’s office, smoke alarms were not operating or present in more than half of all fire fatalities in 2022.