Rochester traffic projects looks to slow down drivers on 22nd Ave NW

(ABC 6 News) – People that live near 22nd Avenue NW were invited to an open house to discuss traffic management improvements.

Rochester public works came up with three options. Add a bike lane, add a center turn lane, or extend the curbs.

“Tonight’s meeting to get feedback on if people liked it enough to move forward, if they want us to try something different, so we’re tonight collecting feedback and we’ll go through it all and come up with a plan with what our next steps are going to be,” Rochester public works city traffic engineer Sam Budzyna said.

After discussion, there wasn’t an agreement on either of the options, but neighbors are willing to try anything like putting up a speed limit sign or having cameras that track speed.