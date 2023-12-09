Rochester Sports Banquet announces nominees

By KAALTV

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Sports Banquet has unveiled the nominees for this years awards.

Male Athlete of The Year

  • Isaac Matti; Hayfield Basketball and Football
  • Christopher Tree, PIZM Soccer
  • Ayden Helder; Stewartville Football and Basketball
  • Jayce Kiehne; Fillmore Football
  • Carter Holcomb; Mayo Football and Track

Female Athlete of The Year

  • Haylie Strum; Stewartville Basketball and Track
  • Claire Loftus; Mayo Tennis
  • Makadyn Gust; St. Charles Soccer, Basketball and Softball
  • Elise Jensen; Century Track and Volleyball
  • Paige Halder; Byron Track, Soccer and Basketball

Adaptive Athlete/Team of The Year

  • Joseph hansen; Soccer, Floor Hockey and Softball
  • Tyler Gunnarson; Track & Field
  • Rochester Raiders; Soccer
  • Rochester Raiders; Softball

Team of The Year

  • PIZM; Boys Soccer
  • RCTC; Womens Basketball
  • Mayo; Girls Tennis
  • SCLA; Girls Soccer
  • Stewartville; Football

Coach of The Year

  • Matt Kolling; Kingsland Football
  • Jeff Demaray; Mayo Girls Tennis
  • Jason Bonde; RCTC Womens Basketball
  • Garrett Mueller; Stewartville Football
  • Ben Halder; Byron Football

The 2024 Rochester Sports Banquet will be held on Monday, Jan. 15 at the Rochester International Event Center.

Tickets cost between $30 to $50, with Meet and Greet and Table options available. To purchase a ticket, CLICK HERE