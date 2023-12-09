Rochester Sports Banquet announces nominees

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Sports Banquet has unveiled the nominees for this years awards.

Male Athlete of The Year

Isaac Matti; Hayfield Basketball and Football

Christopher Tree, PIZM Soccer

Ayden Helder; Stewartville Football and Basketball

Jayce Kiehne; Fillmore Football

Carter Holcomb; Mayo Football and Track

Female Athlete of The Year

Haylie Strum; Stewartville Basketball and Track

Claire Loftus; Mayo Tennis

Makadyn Gust; St. Charles Soccer, Basketball and Softball

Elise Jensen; Century Track and Volleyball

Paige Halder; Byron Track, Soccer and Basketball

Adaptive Athlete/Team of The Year

Joseph hansen; Soccer, Floor Hockey and Softball

Tyler Gunnarson; Track & Field

Rochester Raiders; Soccer

Rochester Raiders; Softball

Team of The Year

PIZM; Boys Soccer

RCTC; Womens Basketball

Mayo; Girls Tennis

SCLA; Girls Soccer

Stewartville; Football

Coach of The Year

Matt Kolling; Kingsland Football

Jeff Demaray; Mayo Girls Tennis

Jason Bonde; RCTC Womens Basketball

Garrett Mueller; Stewartville Football

Ben Halder; Byron Football

The 2024 Rochester Sports Banquet will be held on Monday, Jan. 15 at the Rochester International Event Center.

