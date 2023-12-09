Rochester Sports Banquet announces nominees
(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Sports Banquet has unveiled the nominees for this years awards.
Male Athlete of The Year
- Isaac Matti; Hayfield Basketball and Football
- Christopher Tree, PIZM Soccer
- Ayden Helder; Stewartville Football and Basketball
- Jayce Kiehne; Fillmore Football
- Carter Holcomb; Mayo Football and Track
Female Athlete of The Year
- Haylie Strum; Stewartville Basketball and Track
- Claire Loftus; Mayo Tennis
- Makadyn Gust; St. Charles Soccer, Basketball and Softball
- Elise Jensen; Century Track and Volleyball
- Paige Halder; Byron Track, Soccer and Basketball
Adaptive Athlete/Team of The Year
- Joseph hansen; Soccer, Floor Hockey and Softball
- Tyler Gunnarson; Track & Field
- Rochester Raiders; Soccer
- Rochester Raiders; Softball
Team of The Year
- PIZM; Boys Soccer
- RCTC; Womens Basketball
- Mayo; Girls Tennis
- SCLA; Girls Soccer
- Stewartville; Football
Coach of The Year
- Matt Kolling; Kingsland Football
- Jeff Demaray; Mayo Girls Tennis
- Jason Bonde; RCTC Womens Basketball
- Garrett Mueller; Stewartville Football
- Ben Halder; Byron Football
The 2024 Rochester Sports Banquet will be held on Monday, Jan. 15 at the Rochester International Event Center.
Tickets cost between $30 to $50, with Meet and Greet and Table options available. To purchase a ticket, CLICK HERE