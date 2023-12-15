Rochester sex offender re-sentenced to prison after violating probation multiple times

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man’s Wabasha County probation was revoked Thursday, Dec. 14, after multiple probation violations.

Johnathan Casper Hassig, 21, was convicted of 3rd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a young teenager in Wabasha County Court in 2020.

The conditions of his 13-year probation stated that Hassig may not have contact with juvenile girls.

Hassig was sentenced to 15 months at the MN Correctional Facility in St. Cloud following multiple probation violations, with 53 days’ credit for time already spent in jail.

He was accused of multiple violations in 2022.

Hassig was arrested on charges of selling tobacco products to children and contributing to the delinquency of a minor in June of 2023.

In the court of the investigation, Rochester police determined that Hassig was well aware that one of the juveniles he sold tobacco products to was, in fact, underage.

Hassig was accused of violating probation again in August of this year.