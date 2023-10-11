Rochester Salvation Army still taking donations after Community Coat Drive

(ABC 6 News) – The Salvation Army just wrapped up a major distribution of coats and other winter gear to residents in Rochester.

A total of 65 boxes of coats, tallying over 700 coats in total, were donated this year as part of the Salvation Army’s community coat drive. There are still about 100 coats left. Even though the Community Coat Drive is over, the Salvation Army is still taking donations of coats and winter gear.

Rebecca Snapp is the Director of Community Engagement at the Salvation Army in Rochester. With more people that could move to Rochester, a quickly growing city, she stresses that they are still taking donations.

“If we have people in the community who missed the coat distribution and have coats to donate, this is the week to get them here because there is still people who will be able to get them.”

Coats will still be available all winter, but cooler temperatures of recent have created a sense of urgency. In addition to coats, they are also taking donations for hats and gloves. We have a link here to their website or you can call (507)-288-3663.