Rochester Salvation Army needs feminine product donations

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Salvation Army is in need of feminine products for women people who us their day use center

About 40 percent of the people that us it, including the free showers and their resource room, are women. The resource room is experiencing an extremely short supply of tampons.

“If the people donate those it’s really helpful to us because we’re just able to provide that dignified experience for people where when they come through our doors to receive services, they are able to just to feel clean and be clean and just have their best experience of what they need,” Salvation Army Cadet Julie Reed said.

The Salvation Army is taking donations of hygiene products, clothing, or money at their location at 20 1st Avenue Northeast.