Rochester’s Riverside Music Series lineup announced

(Rochester Public Music) – Rochester Public Music announces the lineup for the 2024 Riverside Music Series, the region’s longest running and most anticipated free outdoor summer concert series. The 32nd season features five weeks of live music—packed with legendary acts, emerging talent, and local favorites.

The series opens on July 14 with a power chord—Grammy-nominated, multi-platinum alt-rock legends Everclear. With 11 studio albums spanning three decades, they are showing no signs of slowing down. They are joined by Minneapolis rocker Cindy Lawson, who rose to fame with her all-female band, The Clams, and more recently earned the accolade of “Best Local Release” in the Twin Cities for her 2023 EP.

The July 21 headliner Elvie Shane is a Kentucky-born, platinum-certified country artist with a sharp-edged style that fuses country, rock, and hip-hop. He’ll be joined by Aaron Simmons, a Nashville-based country singer-songwriter from Stewartville, Minnesota.

The series continues on July 28th with headliner Vanessa Carlton a singer-songwriter and pianist whose debut single “A Thousand Miles” spent 41 weeks on the Billboard Hot 100 and earned her three Grammy nominations. She is joined by special guest Minneapolis-based Adam Bohanan, a musician described as Stevie Wonder meets D’Angelo.

August 4 features Nat Myers, a Korean-American blues poet from Kentucky with a mesmerizing guitar-playing style and a voice brimming with soul. He’ll be joined by Molly Brandt, a Minnesota-based singer-songwriter who was awarded Americana Artist of the Year at the 2023 Midwest Country Music Awards.

The series’ finale on August 11 promises to be a truly unique and interactive experience with Max Weinberg’s Jukebox. Featuring an all-star band led by Rock and Roll Hall of Fame drummer Max Weinberg, this show lets the audience choose the set list. Every song is sure to have you singing and dancing! Opening this unforgettable evening is The Orange Goodness, a dynamic, groove-infused alt-indie-rock group from Minneapolis.

A Rochester summer tradition, Riverside is held on consecutive Sunday evenings at 7 p.m. in downtown Rochester at Mayo Park, along the banks of the Zumbro River. These family-friendly events feature local food and beverage vendors, sponsor booths, and giveaways.

We are thrilled to announce this year’s Riverside lineup, which is absolutely packed with talented and acclaimed artists,” shares Rochester Public Music Director Avital Rabinowitz. “These free concerts are a highlight of the summer and are for everyone – we hope to see you there!”

Mayo Park is directly accessible from nearby walking paths and bike trails, and concertgoers are encouraged to walk or bike to the shows. Ample free parking is available nearby, with public ramps, on-street meters, and City-owned surface lots all free to use on weekends and evenings. Accessible parking is available on Civic Center Drive.

CART (Communication Access Realtime Translation) captioning services will be available. Bring a data-connected smartphone or tablet to access the closed captioning services.

The Riverside Music Series is sponsored by Think Bank.