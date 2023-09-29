Rochester Police swear in new recruits

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Police Department swore in four new recruits Thursday night, plus one officer transferring from another department.

It was a proud day for the new officers, who were joined by the department and their families to celebrate this milestone.

RPD Chief Jim Franklin congratulated recruit class 23-2 on completing their training, saying they represent the best of our society.

He emphasized the need for officers who are willing to work hard and serve their community.

“You’ve worked long and hard to get into those uniforms and sit in those seats, congratulations. Each and every one of you has earned the right to sit here today. You’ve earned the right to pin on these badges,” said Franklin.

To symbolize the important role family plays in supporting law enforcement, each of the new officers were pinned by one of their parents.

New officer Paige Donlinger was pinned by her father – a moment that was really special to her.

“My dad, he’s my number one role model and he continues to strive for me and push me to be the best person I can be, not only for myself but for other people,” said Donlinger.

Once each of the new officers was pinned, they took the Oath of Office, swearing to uphold the Constitution and fulfill the duties of a police officer.

Chief Franklin says there will soon be a new recruit class following in these officers’ footsteps, as short-staffing is still a problem in the department and nationwide.