Rochester police search for suspect in gas station robbery

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police are searching for the suspect in a Tuesday morning gas station robbery.

According to RPD, a 73-year-old man working at a Holiday gas station located at 400 4th St SE reported that he was assaulted and robbed by an unknown suspect around 4 a.m.

The employee asked the suspect, who was reportedly in the restroom for an extended period of time, to exit so he could clean it.

Police claim the suspect then became upset and punched the employee before running behind the checkout counter.

The employee tried to get the suspect to leave, then got punched again trying to confront them. The man sprayed the suspect with “pepper spray” or chemical aerosol, then the suspect grabbed some packs of cigarettes before running out of the store, according to police.

According to RPD, the employee did not require any medical attention.