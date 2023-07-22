Rochester Police find man in his underwear covered in blood Saturday morning

(ABC 6 News) – An investigation is underway after the Rochester Police Department found a man in his underwear covered in blood on Saturday morning.

According to RPD officials, it happened at 17th Ave. in Rochester near John Adams Middle School.

Police responded to a 911 call and entered through the man’s garage when they found him.

While RPD is investigating the incident, officials told ABC 6 that they do not suspect foul play.

This is a developing story and we are working to learn more information.