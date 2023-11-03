Rochester police arrest two young adults in connection with The Quarters shooting

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police arrested two out of three suspects in the shooting at The Quarters last weekend.

According to Capt. Casey Moilanen with RPD, 18-year-old Aaron Caradine of Rochester is accused of shooting a 20-year-old woman in the face through a windshield Friday, Oct. 27.

RELATED: UPDATE: Woman shot in face in Friday night shooting – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

Daniel Young, 21, of Stewartville is accused of returning fire at Caradine from the same vehicle as the woman.

Both men face recommended charges of 2nd-degree assault with a dangerous weapon, drive-by shooting, and reckless discharge of a firearm.

Police recovered one gun allegedly involved in the incident, according to Moilanen.

The shootings allegedly happened after a Halloween party devolved into a fight.

“These days, they don’t solve problems with a fist fight or whatever — they shoot at each other,” Moilanen said.

Moilanen said the 20-year-old woman shot in the incident is expected to survive, though it is unclear whether or not her sight will be affected by her injury.

According to police, the shootings in The Quarters parking lot Friday night began after an individual fired a shot inside the apartments.

RELATED: Police respond to car theft in same location as Friday night shooting – ABC 6 News – kaaltv.com

The person who fired that weapon has not been arrested, Moilanen said.

Anyone with information related to the shootings can contact police at 507-328-6800 or leave an anonymous tip at the Crime Stoppers tip line, 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).