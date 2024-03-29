Rochester Parks and Recreation wins national award, honored with Fields of Excellence
(ABC 6 News) – In Rochester, the city’s Parks and Rec Department is gaining national recognition.
The department won the 2023 Fields of Excellence Award from Pioneer Athletics.
The program celebrates outstanding athletic fields and the hardworking field crews who maintain them.
As a winner, the city will receive a certificate of recognition and a Fields of Excellence banner to display at one of its winning fields.