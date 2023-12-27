Rochester nursing home investigated for maltreatment

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – A Minnesota Department of Health report released today that puts a Rochester nursing home at the center of a maltreatment investigation.

The report outlines an incident at the Rochester Rehab and Living Center where a resident suffered a head injury while being brought to a dialysis appointment. Staff allegedly didn’t properly strap her wheelchair in place.

According to the report, the facility did not investigate the incident for several days. Investigations then found the driver likely never strapped the residents wheelchair in place properly. The driver claimed straps of the equipment came lose and did not work properly.

However, an evaluation of the equipment showed it worked as intended.

As a result of her fall, the resident was diagnosed with hematoma, or significant bruising, to the back of her head.

The report also stated the driver no longer works at the facility.