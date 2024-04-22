Rochester nonagenarian cited in injury crash

(ABC 6 News) – A 91-year-old Rochester man was cited in an injury crash Sunday.

According to the Olmsted County Sheriff’s Office, the 91-year-old man turned from College View Road onto County Road 11 in Marion Township around 10:15 a.m. April 21.

A second vehicle, driven by a 47-year-old man from North Mankato, approached on College View Road.

The vehicles collided in the intersection, and the 91-year-old was transported by Mayo Clinic Ambulance for possible neck and back injuries.

The 47-year-old was evaluated at the scene for neck and back pain, according to the OCSO, and the 91-year-old man was issued a citation for failure to yield right of way.