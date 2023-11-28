Rochester man sentenced to probation for 2021 bank robbery

(ABC 6 News) – A Wilmar, MN man previously found incompetent to stand trial pleaded guilty to simple and was sentenced to 5 years’ probation Monday, Nov. 27.

Jacari A Peters, 33, was accused of robbing a Rochester bank and attempting to rob a Pine Island bank in September of 2021.

In October of 2022, Olmsted County Court declared that Peters was incapable of participating in his own defense.

However, in March of 2023, Olmsted County reconsidered, and Peters was “restored to competency” in the eyes of the law.

Peters pleaded guilty to a single count of simple robbery in September of this year, and was granted a downward dispositional, or lighter-than-expected sentence of 5 years’ supervised probation Monday, based on his amenability to probation, according to court documents.

If Peters violates the terms of his probation, he could be re-sentenced to 29 months in prison, according to his sentencing documents.