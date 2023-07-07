Rochester man injured in motorcycle crash
(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man sustained serious injuries in a car-versus-motorcycle crash at about 10 Thursday morning.
According to police, a 31-year-old Rochester woman in a GMC Terrain was turning left from southbound West Circle Drive to Wilder Road, when a 54-year-old Rochester man on a Roadmaster motorcycle collided with her while driving northbound.
According to witnesses on Wilder Road, neither driver had a green light, police say.
The man was taken to St. Marys Hospital with suspected serious injuries.