Rochester man found guilty of assault after shooting teen in the groin

(ABC 6 News) – This afternoon, a jury found Steven Hart guilty of 1st-degree assault–deadly weapon, great bodily harm for shooting a 15-year-old boy in the groin, according to Olmsted County Court.

The jury found Hart not guilty of 2nd-degree assault in the same incident.

According to court documents, Hart shot the boy after he and friends vandalized a bus stop and ran through backyards. When Hart confronted the boy, the teen pulled out a knife and Hart drew and fired his firearm, according to court documents.

The jury heard closing arguments in the case Friday, received the case around noon, and returned a verdict at 4 p.m.

Olmsted County Court has set the sentencing for Hart on Dec. 15, 2023.