(ABC 6 News) – According to Rochester police, a man faces assault charges following a knife fight.

According to Rochester police, officers responded to apartments in the 2100 block of Highway 14 E at 11 Thursday night.

A 61-year-old man with cuts on his face allegedly told police 43-year-old Stewart Kruger had used a pocketknife against him while the two physically fought.

Kruger was taken into custoday May 23.