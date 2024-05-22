Rochester man charged with stealing alcohol from baseball stadium

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man faces burglary charges after an incident at a baseball stadium Monday morning.

According to court documents, at about 4:30 a.m. May 20, Rochester police went to the field for a report about a suspicious person.

The officers entered the stadium and allegedly found 30-year-old Brandon Engelke near the north concession building.

Police immediately arrested Engelke. He was charged Tuesday with 3rd-degree burglary–enters without consent, with intent to steal.

While checking the nearby concession area, police claim they found a cup full of cold, hard seltzer, smelled beer, and saw signs that the beer taps had been recently used and cases of flavored water had been opened and disturbed.

Police searched Engelke’s backpack and allegedly found bottles with the flavored water label, which contained either brownish or purple carbonated liquids.

The liquids smelled of alcohol.

According to court documents, “Engelke admitted to entering the stadium, taking vitamin water bottles, and filling them with beer, which he claimed to believe were ‘leftovers’ and would not be missed.”

He is scheduled to appear again in Olmsted County Court June 12.