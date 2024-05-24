Rochester man behind bars after a fight

Rochester man arrested for assault after a fight

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was arrested after allegedly assaulting another man and pulling a knife on him.

According to the Rochester Police Department (RPD), officers responded to a call last night to a report of an assault around 11 p.m. The incident occurred at some apartments on the 2100 block of Highway 14 East.

Officers located a 61-year-old man with several lacerations on his face who said he got into a fight with an acquaintance. The acquaintance also allegedly pulled a pocket-knife on the man during the fight.

Police arrested 43-year-old Stewart Kruger, from Rochester. He is currently facing assault charges.