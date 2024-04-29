Rochester man arrested on warrant; additional drug charges

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester police arrested 29-year-old Liban Abdullahi Sunday night on a felony warrant, according to communications coordinator Amanda Grayson.

Police claim an officer recognized Abdullahi, of Rochester, inside a gas station in the 1800 block of Assisi Drive NW around 8:20 p.m. April 28.

When the officer told Abdullahi he was under arrest, Abdullahi allegedly tried to flee.

Police claim they found a loaded handgun and more than 100 M30 pills, which allegedly tested positive for fentanyl, in Abdullahi’s pockets after taking him into custody.

Abdullahi appeared in Olmsted County Court related to four separate cases dated from 2022 to 2024 at 10:30 a.m. Monday.

According to court documents, Olmsted County issued a warrant for Abdullahi’s arrest in December of 2023, after he failed to appear for a pre-trial hearing in his 2022 domestic assault, terroristic threats, and felon in possession of a firearm case.

Abdullahi had also been charged with violating a Domestic Abuse No-Contact Order and giving police a false name in June of 2023.

According to Olmsted County court documents, he was charged via warrant with fleeing police in a motor vehicle, after a Rochester police officer allegedly pulled him over for a broken taillight in February of 2024, saw open bags of marijuana, and said he would search the vehicle for more open containers.

Abdullahi allegedly fled, and police claim they identified him as the driver of the car based on body camera footage.

Abdullahi was charged Monday with felon in possession of a firearm, as well as 1st-degree drug possession and 1st-degree drug sales in connection with his April 28 arrest, according to court documents.