Rochester man arrested on criminal sexual conduct warrant

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was arrested Tuesday, May 21, after a child told law enforcement he molested her in 2015, when she was four or five years old.

According to court documents, 41-year-old Chamros Ouch was scheduled to appear May 16 on a count of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child under 13, as well as a count of 2nd-degree criminal sexual conduct with a child under 16–multiple acts.

When Ouch failed to appear in Olmsted County Court, a warrant was issued for his arrest. He was taken into custody several days later.

According to court documents, in September of 2023, a juvenile girl told police that years earlier, Ouch had molested her on multiple occasions.

According to court documents, when questioned, Ouch told allegedly police he’d had “issues with alcohol” in 2015, and said he could not refute the accusations.

Ouch was also arraigned on one count of violating a domestic violence order for protection, which dated back to August of 2023.

Ouch was released on $0 bail with conditions, or $10,000 bail without conditions May 22.

His next court appearance is scheduled for June 4.