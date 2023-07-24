Rochester man arrested for domestic assault, fleeing police

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man was arrested and charged after an alleged domestic assault incident took place in northwest Rochester on Sunday.

The Rochester Police Department (RPD) said they arrested Nicholas David Auringer, 32, after a domestic assault took place just after 5:00 p.m. in the 5900 block of Bandel Road NW.

RPD said Auringer ran out of the residence when police were called. RPD officers searched and located Auringer which then led to a foot pursuit.

Officers chased Auringer and eventually arrested him without incident and took him to the Olmsted County Adult Detention Center.

Auringer faces several charges including domestic assault, disorderly conduct, obstructing the legal process and fleeing an officer on foot.

The victim of the alleged assault is a 21-year-old female from Rochester.