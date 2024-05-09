Rochester man accused of kicking deputy

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man is accused of assaulting an Olmsted County Sheriff’s Deputy during a warrant arrest Wednesday evening.

According to Captain Tim Markin, deputies attempted to arrest 21-year-old Jabriel Meeks at a residence on the 2300 block of Valleyhigh Drive NW Rochester area. Deputies report they were told Meeks was not inside and to go away.

Once law enforcement officials were able to enter the residence, they detained Meeks and took him outside. While escorting him to the squad car they say the suspect verbally assaulted deputies while trying to escape. During the struggle, he allegedly kicked one of the deputies in the leg.

Sheriff’s Deputies then restrained Meeks on the ground until additional law enforcement officials could assist them in taking him into custody. He was taken to the Adult Detention Center and is facing charges of 4th Degree Assault on a Peace Officer, Obstructing the Legal Process, and Giving a False Name to Police.