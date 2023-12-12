Rochester Honkers welcome new general manager

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Honkers have a change in leadership in their front office.

Clint Narramore, the team’s assistant general manager, has been promoted into the role of the team’s general manger. This follows the departure of previous-GM Jeremy Aagard, who has left the franchise for a new role in the community.

The promotion into the role is a life long dream come true for Narramore.

“What I’ve always wanted to do was to run a baseball team,” he said. “And I love this team, the community is great, I know the team inside and out. For me, it doesn’t mean a whole lot of doing anything different. I love this city and it’s going to be a lot of fun.”

Narramore ran various roles with the Honkers over the last four seasons. Over those seasons, Narramore has been instrumental in the fan festivities before and during Honker games. He expects the experiences of recent years to remain the same.

“The mantra that we’ve adopted here is affordable family entertainment, and sure. Do we want to win every game? Absolutely, but more important, I want to make sure that every fan that come through the gate has a great experience and that they want to keep coming back,” Narramore said.

Like many of the Northwoods League teams, the Honkers take inspiration of their zany on-field/off-field festivities from the independent leagues renaissance from the 1990s. The St. Paul Saints, under the ownership of Mike Veeck, Bill Murray and Marv Goldklang, were most popular for doing this.

“Nothing in baseball is original. Everybody has taken something from somebody else. What I have enjoyed the most about what the Saints have done, what a team like the Durham Bulls have done… they have got create an atmosphere to want to get you to comeback,” said Narramore. “The idea is you want to create something that’s different. that’s unique and just makes you stand out a little bit.”

Narramore says the Honkers will continue to do what makes them stand out in 2024 and beyond.

The Honkers 2024 regular season schedule is set to release before the New Year.