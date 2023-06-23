Rochester Honkers rebrand as Med City Cardiac, raise money for Ronald McDonald House

(ABC 6 News) – On Saturday, June 24, the Rochester Honkers are rebranding as the Med City Cardiac for the first ever Med City Night.

The name ‘Cardiac’ was chosen as Rochester is ranked number two in the nation for cardiac treatment, and as Assistant General Manager Clint Narramore explains, the name also “shows the heart on and off the field of the players. They show a lot of heart on the field, and they do a lot of stuff in the community that just shows the kind of young men of they are.”

The new jersey is purposefully designed to resemble scrubs, and so appreciation for medical professionals in the community.

The jerseys are going to be auctioned off with 100% proceeds going towards the Ronald McDonald House of Rochester.

“They are just one of those organizations that affect so many people in this community,” Narramore says. “They provide a safe space for families, they provide them with basically a home away from home while having to go through some really difficult times.”

In addition to the auction, Med City Cardiac hats will be for sale.

For medical professionals, there are ticket specials available with a portion of the sales also going to the local non-profit.

Brother’s Bar & Grill is a partner for Med City Night and will be hosting an after-party open to the entire community.

Instead of the traditional 7th Inning Stretch, families from the Ronald McDonald House will be invited to walk on the field.

“A lot of times makes their day,” says Promotions Intern Jay Rojas. “Sometimes it’s just another day in the life of work, but to these kids, it’s really it makes their night, and it’s something that they look forward to.”

The Med City Cardiac will host the Willmar Stingers, first pitch is scheduled for 6:35 p.m.