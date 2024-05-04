Rochester holds 10th annual “EarthFest” expo

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News)- All things green were in the spotlight at the annual Rochester EarthFest Expo, which was held this Saturday.

Celebrating “Earth Day Every Day” and promoting environmental sustainability in business, government and in personal lives is the mission of the expo, celebrating it’s 10th anniversary.

“We’re here today to help build awareness and give folks resources in the community to help them be a little more sustainable,” said EarthFest organizer Dru Larson, “Whatever impact anybody can make, you know, however small … is still an impact.”

Some Rochester’s sustainability initiatives like the Olmsted County Waste-to-Energy facility, water reclamation plant and air quality monitoring program are just steps the city has made towards reducing their carbon footprint, and in 2022, the city council pledged to 100% renewable energy use by 2030.

Attendees could enjoy free seminars on climate leadership, learning tips on how to curb fossil fuel combustion, how to source sustainable food, how to employ solar and geothermal energy at your home or business and more.

The keynote speaker was Dr. Heidi Roop, Director of the University of Minnesota’s Climate Adaptation Partnership, who spoke about her new book, The Climate Action Handbook: A Visual Guide to Climate Solutions for Everyone.

Over 40 vendors from the public, private and NGO sectors were present at the event, some selling wares made through naturally sustainable business practices, others networking with attendees and sharing sustainability efforts.