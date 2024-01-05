Rochester hazmat team responds to controlled substance call

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Today in Rochester, a bizarre call to police prompted a response from the Rochester Fire Department’s hazmat team at around 2:15 p.m. near 7 Avenue Southeast.

According to Rochester Police Department, a man reported he tried to manufacture some kind of controlled substance.

But, when things got out of hand, the man called police for help.

RPD stated they later brought in a private contracting company to help dispose of the material.

As of now, no charging decisions have been made.