Rochester gas station worker accused of propositioning, assaulting employee

(ABC 6 News) – A Rochester man faces charges of criminal sexual conduct and attempting to engage in prostitution after an October incident with another gas station employee.

According to court documents, in the fall, Rochester police met with a woman who had worked at a Rochester Shell gas station for a few weeks.

The woman told police that her supervisor, Jose De Jesus Arroyo Aviles, 35, had “made gestures toward her” indicating he was interested in her sexually over the past weeks.

However, about three weeks in, the woman said Arroyo Aviles had approached her while he was partially nude in the back room, and attempted to engage with her sexually, according to court documents.

The woman told police she left the back room, but didn’t leave the gas station because she relied on the income.

A little later, the woman told police Arroyo Aviles told her to come into his office, and she began recording the interaction out of caution.

The woman said Arroyo Aviles was once again unclothed, acting lewdly, and propositioned her, according to court documents.

When the woman declined, Arroyo Aviles allegedly took out a $50 bill and offered her the money in exchange for sexual services.

The woman left the gas station and contacted law enforcement, according to court documents.

According to court records, Arroyo Aviles was taken into custody and admitted to being partially nude in front of the woman, but denied offering her money for sex.

Arroyo Aviles faces charges of 5th-degree criminal sexual conduct–nonconsensual sexual contact; and prostitution–patron hires, offers, or attempts to engage in prostitution with person 18 years or older.

Arroyo Aviles’ next court appearance is scheduled for Feb. 1, 2024.