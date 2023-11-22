Rochester Fire Department talks meal prep safety ahead of the holiday weekend

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – One Rochester family has been displaced after a fire tore through their kitchen Tuesday night.

Fire crews were dispatched to around 6 pm to a residence on Pearl Court Southeast. The family of three quickly left their home after noticing a flame coming from the kitchen.

When crews arrived, black smoke billowed out of the windows. Crews were able to put out the fire quickly and no one was seriously hurt.

The Rochester Fire Department want to remind us all to be mindful when preparing your holiday meals.

“Just if you’re cooking something stay by it, stay in the kitchen or if you need to walk away make sure you have a timer or something that will remind you that you are cooking something. There’s going to be lots of family lots of kids running around try to keep them away from any stove top type of stuff, ovens, anything with that heat source that could hurt them,” said Spencer Klemm a firefighter with RFD.

RFD says they do see a bit of an uptick in kitchen related fires this time of year.

Another tip to keep in mind, if you plan on deep frying your turkey tomorrow keep it away from any structure and anything flammable and treat it much like you would a bonfire.

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission warns consumers to keep your home safe while deep frying your turkey.