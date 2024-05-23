Rochester community to celebrate ‘Bike to Work (or Anywhere) Day’ on May 24
(ABC 6 News) – On Friday, May 24, the City of Rochester is inviting the community to take part in ‘Bike to Work (or Anywhere) Day’ as part of National Bike Month.
Throughout the day, people have opportunity to receive a free breakfast, participate in giveaways and win bike safety gear at four stations located across town between 6:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.:
- Cascade Lake Park’s Pillar Sundial Sculpture
- Mayo Memorial Park (301 6 Ave SE)
- Mayo Clinic Saint Mary’s Campus (East Employee Ramp 34 Secure Bike Room 1205 6 St SW)
- Mayo Clinic Downtown Campus (Ozmun Ramp 21 Secure Bike Room 200 2 St SW)
Those interested in participating are asked to register online.
In a press release, the City says beginning the day with a bike ride is a way to “enjoy and support the health, safety, and active commute culture of our community.”
For bicycle-enthusiasts or those looking to get more involved, here is a list of upcoming events:
- Learn-to-Ride Bike Rodeos:
- May 16 at Riverside Elementary School
- May 17 at Willow Creek (Adult Adaptive bikes event)
- May 24 at Mayo HS (kids adaptive bikes event)
- May 25 Med City Meander – Southeast Minnesota’s Newest Bike Ride Event
- May 30 Byron Community Ed Bike Rodeo
- June 6 Friendship Place Bike Rodeo
- June 13 Stewartville Learn-to-Ride Bike Rodeo
- June 18 Eyota Learn-to-Ride Bike Rodeo