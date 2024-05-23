Rochester community to celebrate ‘Bike to Work (or Anywhere) Day’ on May 24

(ABC 6 News) – On Friday, May 24, the City of Rochester is inviting the community to take part in ‘Bike to Work (or Anywhere) Day’ as part of National Bike Month.

Throughout the day, people have opportunity to receive a free breakfast, participate in giveaways and win bike safety gear at four stations located across town between 6:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m.:

Cascade Lake Park’s Pillar Sundial Sculpture

Mayo Memorial Park (301 6 Ave SE)

Mayo Clinic Saint Mary’s Campus (East Employee Ramp 34 Secure Bike Room 1205 6 St SW)

Mayo Clinic Downtown Campus (Ozmun Ramp 21 Secure Bike Room 200 2 St SW)

Those interested in participating are asked to register online.

In a press release, the City says beginning the day with a bike ride is a way to “enjoy and support the health, safety, and active commute culture of our community.”

For bicycle-enthusiasts or those looking to get more involved, here is a list of upcoming events: