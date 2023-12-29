Rochester community remembering former Olmsted County attorney Raymond Schmitz

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – Olmsted County attorney Ray Schmitz passed away on Dec. 13, 2023, at the age of 84, but tonight, people in Rochester honored his 36-year legacy.

Many had a lot of memories of working with him and they said he left a lasting impact.

Schmitz made the direct transition into the Olmsted County attorney’s office after receiving his law degree from the University of Minnesota in 1970.

He started out as an assistant county attorney but then was elected as the county attorney.

From there, he never looked back serving six terms.

“He had a really hard job, I mean he was the county attorney, he was the prosecutor for crimes,” retired-geologist Jeff Broberg.

Many of Schmitz’ friends, colleagues, and anyone who knew him gathered at Forager Brewery to share their personal stories and what they remember about him.

During his time as the Olmsted County attorney, he prosecuted the case against David Brom, the 16-year-old who killed his dad, mom, brother and sister with an axe 35 years ago.

Schmitz was more than just a county attorney; Mark Fredrickson remembers him as a man committed to a number of issues including clean energy.

“For the most part, it was through environmental work that I knew Ray.”

The issues he cared about weren’t limited to Olmsted County.

He served on various boards including the Eagle Bluff Environmental Learning Center.

“Ray was on the board for nine years, chairman of the board for three, he was very involved in energy efficiency of the whole campus,” founding director of Eagle Bluff Jerome Deeden said.

Other boards he served on include Bluff Country Co-op, CERTS, Rochester Energy Commission and Sierra Club.

Many couldn’t talk about Ray without bringing up his wife Gael Entrikin.

“I really didn’t get to know him until I met Gael,” Broberg said.

she shared similar visions of her husband, and she passed away last year.

While both are gone-they’re certainly not forgotten, as many who knew him will continue to keep his legacy alive.

“He was a great man to work with, easy going, I thought highly of him,” Deeden said.

As everyone reflected on their memories of Ray, many hope there will be a memorial set up someday to honor him.