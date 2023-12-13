Rochester community celebrates at Chanukah Extravaganza

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News)- The Chabad of Southern Minnesota hosted their Chanukah Extravaganza at the Chateau Theatre on Tuesday night.

The event celebrated the sixth night of Chanukah with a menorah lighting that featured dignitaries and members of the community.

Rabbi Dovid Greene said there is a lesson to be learned during the week of celebration that people can take with them after Chanukah ends.

“. . . but a lesson learned that we can always be a beacon and source of light for others,” said Greene.

The event was open for all to attend, offering food, music and activities for visitors to enjoy.