Rochester city councilor Mark Bransford will not seek a second term

(ABC News) – Rochester city council member Mark Bransford, who represents ward 2, is announcing he will not seek reelection in 2024.

Bransford did not give a reason for not running for a second term, but did highlight some of the work that he’s most proud of helping to accomplish.

“I’m gratified to have played a role in Rochester becoming a premiere sports destination via the regional sports complex, which will spur growth and sorely needed economic diversity,” Bransford said. “I’m equally proud of championing historic preservation – particularly the downtown district, Soldiers Field, and Silver Lake Park.”

In addition to Bransford’s seat, Councilwoman Molly Dennis’ ward 6 is also up for reelection in 2024, along with ward 5 following council president Brooke Carlson’s decision to not seek reelection.