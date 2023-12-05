Rochester City Council Accepts Police Grant

A comprehensive look of the day's local, regional and national news, detailed events, late-breaking stories and weather updates are provided by the ABC 6 News Team.

(ABC 6 News) – Tonight, the Rochester City Council will look to approve a grant from the Department of Justice.

The over $800,000 grant will go towards hiring more police officers.

The grant will make sure that RPD has enough officers once the link rapid transit system opens in downtown Rochester around 2026.