Rochester Catholic Schools shows off teacher appreciation
(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Catholic Schools is celebrating its staff at the Workshop Food Hall on Sunday.
RCS is kicking off National Teacher Appreciation Week by recognizing some faculty milestones with a party from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., honoring the following staff members:
- 5 Years: Catherine Bauerle, Rebecca Fratzke, Eric Larson, Sarah Leigh, Rebekah Van Buskirk, Jessica Wilkes
- 10 years: Emily Heydon ’09, Mike Lacine, Sandra Tischer, Emily Welhaven ’07
- 15 years: Dave Jenson, Angela Weiss
- 25 years: Shannon Clapp, Jen Good, Wendy Hanson, Joe Trusty
- 30 years: Amy Heimer, Tracy Reilly
- 35 years: Laurie Keller, Matt Klebe
A percentage of all sales at the Workshop on May 5 from those who mention RCS will be donated back to support the schools.