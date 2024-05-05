Rochester Catholic Schools shows off teacher appreciation

By KAALTV
Credit: Rochester Catholic Schools

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Catholic Schools is celebrating its staff at the Workshop Food Hall on Sunday.

RCS is kicking off National Teacher Appreciation Week by recognizing some faculty milestones with a party from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., honoring the following staff members:

  • 5 Years: Catherine Bauerle, Rebecca Fratzke, Eric Larson, Sarah Leigh, Rebekah Van Buskirk, Jessica Wilkes
  • 10 years: Emily Heydon ’09, Mike Lacine, Sandra Tischer, Emily Welhaven ’07
  • 15 years: Dave Jenson, Angela Weiss
  • 25 years: Shannon Clapp, Jen Good, Wendy Hanson, Joe Trusty
  • 30 years: Amy Heimer, Tracy Reilly
  • 35 years: Laurie Keller, Matt Klebe

A percentage of all sales at the Workshop on May 5 from those who mention RCS will be donated back to support the schools.