Rochester Catholic Schools shows off teacher appreciation

(ABC 6 News) – Rochester Catholic Schools is celebrating its staff at the Workshop Food Hall on Sunday.

RCS is kicking off National Teacher Appreciation Week by recognizing some faculty milestones with a party from 1 p.m. to 3 p.m., honoring the following staff members:

5 Years: Catherine Bauerle, Rebecca Fratzke, Eric Larson, Sarah Leigh, Rebekah Van Buskirk, Jessica Wilkes

10 years: Emily Heydon ’09, Mike Lacine, Sandra Tischer, Emily Welhaven ’07

15 years: Dave Jenson, Angela Weiss

25 years: Shannon Clapp, Jen Good, Wendy Hanson, Joe Trusty

30 years: Amy Heimer, Tracy Reilly

35 years: Laurie Keller, Matt Klebe

A percentage of all sales at the Workshop on May 5 from those who mention RCS will be donated back to support the schools.