Rochester Catholic Schools holds signing day

Rochester Catholic Schools held a signing day for their class of 2037.

The event worked a lot like college bound athletes — but instead of colleges — students committed to their elementary school of choice.

Nearly 100 kindergarteners will be starting school at RCS in the fall, and 38 of the, “signed” to Saint Francis of Assisi tonight.

People can come in and actually see what happens here every day and the special people that we have and the special students that we have and most importantly the special family that we have here,” Andy Poterucha, St. Francis of Assisi School principal, said.

RCS is celebrating increased enrollment, growing from 68 kindergarteners in Fall 2020 to almost 100 that will start this fall.