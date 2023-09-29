Rochester Arts & Science Academy receives recognition from Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce

(ABC 6 News) – RASA has been providing individualized education emphasizing the arts and sciences in a community-based setting since 2007.

The Rochester Area Chamber of Commerce celebrated their new permanent space along with their new executive director Adam Nelson.

Students come to participate in the international baccalaureate program.

“It’s a global organization that accredits schools that focus on inquiry based learning, global citizenship, and international mindedness,” RAS executive director Adam Nelson said.

Right now grades run from kindergarten to seventh grade, but Nelson hopes to expand that to eighth graders in the future.

“We’ve got a strong community with low teacher to student ratios and the opportunity for every student to be known, every student to be taken care of, and the families to work together to take care of their kids and make sure they learn.”

After the ribbon cutting ceremony, cake was served.

Nelson says he’s looking forward to his new role as executive director.