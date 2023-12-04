Rochester Art Center to mark International Day of Persons with Disabilities

This weekend marked International Day of Persons with Disabilities and while the weekend might be over, the celebration is far from over. ABC 6 News Good Morning Reporter Sydney Zatz shares how the Med City is celebrating.

(ABC 6 News) – This weekend marked International Day of Persons with Disabilities Day. A day promoted by the United Nations since 1992. While Sunday is over, the celebration is far from over.

Monday night, the Med City is celebrating with the 2023 Maxabilitiy International Day of Persons with Disabilities celebration at the Rochester Arts Center. Starting at 3 p.m., people will be able to hear from keynote speaker Gaelynn Lea. Lea is a musician, a public speaker, and a strong advocate in the disability community. She is known for using her humor, honesty, enthusiasm, and power to help promote social change.

The annual event is hosted by Maxability. An organization supporting hiring people with disabilities. They also help an employee resource group at Mayo Clinic.

In addition to the keynote address, there will be food, networking, a time to recognize artists, and a Celebration of Talent. The Celebration of Talent, which starts at 5 p.m., will be emceed by ABC 6’s own Brianna Cook.