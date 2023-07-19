Rochester Area of Builders Inc. announced new executive director

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Area of Builders board of directors are proud to announce Patrick Sexton as their new executive director.

He has previous experience working at the Southeast Minnesota Association of Realtors and has called Rochester his home for the past ten years.

He’s looking forward to embracing his new role and listening in on what the community says they need.

“I need to listen, and I want to meet with these folks, I want to meet with city staff, county staff and others and find out what they expect of the builders and I’m just here to listen for the next couple of months,” Sexton said.

He hopes that he can get national home builders to come to Rochester and build more homes.

According to data from SEMR the total number of homes for sale in the area has gone down since June of last year.