Rios avoids jail time in drive-by shooting incident

(ABC 6 News) – 18-year-old Raul Rios was back in court Monday after pleading guilty to aiding and abetting second degree assault with a dangerous weapon during a 2023 drive by shooting.

Rios was sentenced to 5 years’ probation for his involvement in the drive by shooting in northeast Rochester last August.

He could be re-sentenced to 36 months in prison if he violates his probation, according to court records.

The altercation originally started in the Bowlocity parking lot before moving to Northern Valley Drive where it is said the shooting took place. No one was hurt in the incident but that didn’t stop officers from charging those involved, including Rios.

He was originally facing another felony charge of drive by shooting towards a person. That charge later dropped when Rios pleaded guilty in February to the amended aiding and abetting second-degree assault charge.

Olmsted County judge Lisa Hayne said cases like this are tough because of the charges, with Rios being so young.

She said she didn’t think prison would do him any good. Hayne added that she was impressed by Rios’ commitment to turning his life around since his arrest like the getting a full-time job and recently being accepted into college.

Rios and his family declined to go on camera but were relieved and grateful the trial is over, and Raul was able to avoid prison time.

Lebron Giwa, one of the other teens, involved in the incident also plead guilty to second degree assault and was also given probation back in February.

In addition to probation, Rios has been required to complete 100 hours of community service and pay $1,048.81 in shared restitution.