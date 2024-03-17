RFD to conduct controlled burns and prairie maintenance Monday

(ABC 6 News) – The Rochester Fire Department and Rochester Parks & Recreation Department is planning to conduct grass/prairie maintenance on Monday if conditions allow.

The burn would begin at 1 p.m. and should last around two hours.

The burn is expected to take place at Schmidt Park, just south of Overland Elementary.

There will be potential for smoke in the air while burning and the slight possibility that the ash might spread through the air. RFD recommends keeping windows closed if you see them in the area.

RFD is using this opportunity to conduct some very beneficial training that is hard to replicate in a normal training environment. The activities will entail controlled/prescribed burns in the grass/prairie areas that normally do not get mowed during the summer months.

The teams will continue to monitor the weather and modify the schedule as needed.

Benefits of controlled burns include reduce risk of uncontrolled fire, removing some invasive species and insect populations, reducing leaf and grass litter from the previous growing season and warming soil to allow new grasses and plants to grow.