Reynolds signs Iowa area education agency bill into law

(ABC 6 News) – Governor Kim Reynolds signed an area education agency reform bill into law, increasing salaries for teachers across the state and allowing individual districts to control special education funding.

The amendment will increase pay from $47,500 annually to $50,000 in 2025.

Also in 2025, funding for special education programs will go directly to school districts, who must send 90% of that funding to its area education agency