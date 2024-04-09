Reward money climbs to $100K in Golden Valley office fires

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(KSTP) – The reward money is growing for more information related to a fire that destroyed an office building in Golden Valley earlier this year.

The owners of the three conservative political groups based in Golden Valley believe they were the target of several fires, which investigators believe were intentionally set in late January.

No one was injured and the owners of those three conservative political groups said there is now a $100,000 reward to help solve the case.

John Hinderaker, president of Center of American Experiment, told 5 EYEWITNESS NEWS the three groups were a little unnerved by the arson, which is now being investigated by the FBI and ATF.

“The corridor on the whole southern half of the building looks [like] bombs have gone off. It looks like a war zone,” said Hinderaker. “It’s kind of saddening. You hate to see that we’re in an environment where this kind of action actually takes place.”

President of TakeCharge Minnesota, Kendall Qualls, told KSTP in a statement, “We have no new information concerning the arson. We are confident authorities will find the responsible parties. We at TakeCharge will continue our message that racial disparities are not due to discrimination, but are the result of the crisis of fatherless homes in the black community.”

If you have any information regarding this case, call the FBI at 763-569-8000 or tips.fbi.gov.